NYX Professional Makeup

Slim Lip Pencil Creamy Long-lasting Lip Liner

$4.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

The best-selling NYX Professional Makeup Slim Lip Pencil is a creamy long-lasting lip liner that makes lip shaping & coloring easier than ever! Benefits Creamy lip liner pencil that applies smoothly and is easy to blend This long lasting lip liner does not tug, feather, bleed or fade The Slim Lip Pencil hydrates and conditions dry lips while increasing the wear and intensity of your lip color Bring shape and definition to your pout by lining lips with this holy grail lip pencil, or achieve a fuller lip look by overlining lips just above the natural lip line to get a plump, perfectly defined pout OR use the lip pencil to fill in lips & top off with any NYX Professional Makeup lip gloss Available in many highly pigmented shades from orange to nude liner to traffic-stopping red lip liner Sharpen this lip pencil with any regular pencil sharpener Cruelty free Key Ingredients Enriched with moisturizing coconut oil