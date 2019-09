Cuyana

Slim Leather Passport Case

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

If the term excess baggage doesn't fit into your vocabulary, our Slim Passport Case is bound to become your ideal traveling companion. The minimalist traveler in you will cherish the lightweight construction, clean lines and the smaller yet still practical size and shape. The stickler for quality craftsmanship in you will revel in the premium touch of its smooth, pebbled, textured or shimmer leather, tanned and finished exclusively for Cuyana by renowned Italian artisans.