Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Patagonia
Slim Jeans
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Patagonia
Double-needle belt loops, printed twill pocket bags, antique bronze piton rivets throughout.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
rag & bone
Justine Zipper
$189.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Levi's
Mid Rise Skinny Jeans
$45.00
from
Levi's
BUY
DETAILS
The Castings
Thrift Jean
$148.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
1969 Always Skinny Jeans
$79.95
from
Gap
BUY
More from Patagonia
DETAILS
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Classic Retro-x Fleece Jacket
$199.00
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Patagonia Re-tool Snap-t Fleece Pullover
$119.00
from
Backcountry
BUY
DETAILS
Patagonia
Organic Cotton Quilt Snap-t Pullover Sweatshirt
$149.00
$94.97
from
Backcountry
BUY
More from Jeans
DETAILS
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wrangler
Wrangler Boyfriend Jeans
$118.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Pilcro Mid-rise Slim Boyfriend Jean
$140.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted