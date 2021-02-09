Essentials By Anthropologie

Slim Flared Trousers

£90.00 £72.00

Style No. 4123650590104 ; Color Code: 023 Tailored trousers mean business. That's why we designed our Essentials by Anthropologie collection to keep you polished - and comfortable - well past the confines of 9-to-5. Machine washable for fuss-free care, these slimming pants can be worn on repeat: In an endless array of colors and finishes, you're sure to find more than one perfect pair to suit your style. Polyester, cotton, nylon, viscose, elastane Front button flap and back welt pockets Front zip Machine wash Imported Dimensions 10.75" rise 32" inseam 10.25" leg opening Model Notes Model height 5'9 Model wears 10