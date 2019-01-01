Skip navigation!
Pants
Pants
& Other Stories
Slim Fit Satin Pants
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Online Exclusive Slim fit satin trousers with tailored creasing, front pockets and a high waist fit. Zipper detailing at center back calf, can be worn open as a slit or closed. Non-stretch
Featured in 1 story
17 Suits To Wear Throughout The Holiday Season
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
3.1 Phillip Lim
Wide Leg Trouser
$450.00
from
La Garçonne
BUY
Warehouse
Soft Pleat Culotte
$58.75
from
ASOS
BUY
J.Crew Collection
Draped Pant In Italian Wool
$425.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
Topshop
Premium Suit Pants
$68.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Pants
FP Beach
Sundance Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
Stelen
Drawcord Pant
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
