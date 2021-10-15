Colmar

Slim-fit Hooded Down Jacket

£465.00

Women's jacket with fixed hood, made of water-repellent stretch fabric and padded with natural down. A playful model with a slim-fit that plays with the regular quilting of the body and oblique at the yoke. The sporty character is also emphasised by the elasticated band on the bottom and on the cuffs. Zip closure Side pockets with zip Fixed hood Elasticated cuffs and bottom Natural feather padding Water-repellent treatment Colmar Originals logo applied on the left sleeve Outer: 88% Polyamide + 12% Elastane Lining: 88% Polyamide + 12% Elastane Padding: 90% Duck Down + 10% Duck Feather