Zara

Slim Fit High-rise Ripped Jeans

$39.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Ecologically grown cotton is grown using natural fertilizers and pesticides. The use of these natural growth methods is more respectful of water and of environmental biodiversity which allows farmers to integrate cotton crops with others that serve as food such as oranges, tomatoes, or turmeric, for example. Additionally, in ecologically grown cotton farms the use of genetically modified seeds is avoided, helping to conserve seed biodiversity and soil fertility.