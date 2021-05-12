Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
COS
Slim Denim Shorts
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Denim made better. Constructed from organic cotton with a hint of stretch, these denim shorts are designed to sit high on the waist.
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Romeo Rolled Cut Off Shorts
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Agolde
Criss Cross High Rise Upsized Short
BUY
$168.00
Verishop
Topshop
Lola Distressed Denim Cutoff Mom Shorts
BUY
$58.00
Nordstrom
Frame
Le Vintage Bermuda Denim Shorts
BUY
$200.00
Net-A-Porter
More from COS
COS
Pleated Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
COS
Ribbed Organic Cotton Tank Top
BUY
£19.00
COS
COS
Ärmelloses T-shirt
BUY
€25.00
COS
COS
V-neck Slip Dress
BUY
£79.00
COS
More from Shorts
Free People
Romeo Rolled Cut Off Shorts
BUY
$68.00
Free People
Agolde
Criss Cross High Rise Upsized Short
BUY
$168.00
Verishop
Topshop
Lola Distressed Denim Cutoff Mom Shorts
BUY
$58.00
Nordstrom
Frame
Le Vintage Bermuda Denim Shorts
BUY
$200.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted