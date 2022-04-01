United States
Arket
Slim Cropped Stretch Jeans
£59.00
At Arket
Classic 5-pocket jeans made from a blend of 79% organic and 20% recycled cotton, with a touch of elastane for a comfortable stretch. A low-rise, slim fit style with cropped legs. Zip fly Organic cotton is cultivated and harvested from non-genetically modified plants, without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides Recycled cotton reuses available resources and requires considerably less water and energy than conventional cotton