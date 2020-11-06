United States
J.Crew
Slim Ankle Crop Pants
$79.50$22.48
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Ankle-length slim pants are perfect for a day at the office. - Zip fly with button closure - Side slash pockets - Back welt pockets - High rise - Slim leg - Ankle crop - Approx. 11" rise, 29" inseam (size 4) - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 63% polyester, 33% viscose, 4% elastane Care Machine wash cold Additional Info Model's stats for sizing: - Height: 5'10" - Bust: 31" - Waist: 24" - Inseam: 35" Model is wearing size 2.