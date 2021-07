FP Beach | Free People

Beat the heat in this timeless halter from our FP Beach collection, featured with a plunging neckline and tie-back detailing in a terry cloth fabrication. Cropped silhouette Seamed cups Open-back design FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 68.58 cm Length: 45.09 cm