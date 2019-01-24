Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
H&M x Eytys

Sliders

$39.99
At H&M
EYTYS x H&M. Molded sliders with padded foot strap with embossed pattern. Soles with a texture-patterned edge. Logo on heel.
Featured in 1 story
H&M's New Collab Might Be Its Coolest Yet
by Georgia Murray