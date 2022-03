obé

Sliders

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At obé

Slide your way into amazing results! Double sided with one padded side (for floors) and one coated side (for carpets), our obé Sliders are your new secret weapon. Lightweight, travel-friendly, and oh-so effective, they support muscle activation to help you get more out of every workout. Pair them with Sculpt, Pilates, and Power.