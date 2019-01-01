Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
H&M
Slide Sandals
$12.99
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Slide sandals with rubber soles.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Frances Valentine
Pauline Feather Pompom Mule
$345.00
$206.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Loeffler Randall
Birdie Ruffle Slide
$250.00
$250.00
from
Loeffler Randall
BUY
DETAILS
Isabel Marant
Hellea Metallic Quilted Leather Slides
$415.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Tabitha Simmons
Kittie Glittered Leather Flats
$625.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from H&M
DETAILS
H&M
Washed Linen Duvet Cover Set
$129.00
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Dress
$49.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Mules
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
H&M
Denim Jacket
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
Madewell
The Noelle Slingback Sandal
$98.00
$78.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Dorothy Perkins
Sprite - Sandals
£20.99
£17.84
from
Zalando
BUY
DETAILS
Ecco
Corksphere Sandal
£100.00
from
Ecco
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Flat Cage Slingbacks
£19.98
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted