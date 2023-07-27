Vans X Barbie

A global icon with over 250 careers and counting, Barbie™ breaks down boundaries, inspiring us all to live that dream life. Since 1959, her unwavering ambition and optimism keep her evergreen in our hearts, while her drive for representation and diversity leads us into a brighter future. This season, Vans is teaming up with the iconic 90s Barbie for a heritage-inspired collection that celebrates self-expression and style. Featuring playful nods to Barbie with sun-kissed pinks, retro prints, and subtle Off The Wall twists, the Vans X Barbie Slide-On VR3Cush elevates this sustainability-conscious slide sandal with fashion-forward details. Discover a truly unique look with this limited-edition Slide-On as Barbie’s pink hues merge with a punk aesthetic, reminding us that with a little creativity, anything is possible. Our team has set ambitious sustainability goals. Big or small, all of our efforts add up to positive change. To earn the VR3 Checkerboard globe logo, at least 30% of the product must be made up of one or a combination of recycled, renewable, and/or regenerative materials. Vans X Barbie collection Elevated slide-on sandal Barbie™ branding Custom Barbie swirl print Deconstructed checkerboard drainage holes at strap Oversized reverse waffle soles The new VR3Cush™ foam contains at least 25% biobased content partially derived from plants per the ASTM D6966-16 standard. To learn more about Vans and their journey to sustainable materials, please go to vans.com/sustainability.