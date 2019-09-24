Glow Recipe

Slice Of Glow Set

$45.00

A juicy, brightening duo packed with all the hydration and antioxidant power of a slice of watermelon for glowing skin day and night.Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Skincare Concerns: Dullness and uneven texture, Dark spots, DrynessFormulation: GelHighlighted Ingredients:- Watermelon Extract: Soothes irritated skin, hydrates, and delivers essential vitamins for the ultimate glow.- Hyaluronic Acid: Supports natural moisture for long-lasting, glowy hydration.- Antioxidants: Fight free radicals to prevent skin cell damage and signs of aging for a brighter-looking complexion. Ingredient Callouts: This product is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: This watermelon-powered duo works day and night to provide skin with essential vitamins and amino acids for an all-day glow. Use the lightweight Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer during the day to perfect skin with lush, juicy hydration for a natural radiance. Spiked with over 90percent watermelon extract, the gel-emulsion texture sinks in instantly and creates a smooth canvas for makeup. Use the bouncy, breathable Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask overnight to hydrate and exfoliate. The pillow-proof formulamade with watermelon, brightening AHAs, and hyaluronic acidis lightweight and oil-free.This Set Contains:- 0.85 oz/ 25 g Watermelon Glow Pink Juice Moisturizer- 2.7 oz/ 80 mL Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.