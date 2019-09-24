Softy Straws

Slender Size Bpa Free Non-rubber Silicon Reusable Drinking Straws

BPA Free Silicone Straws #1 RATED BEST REUSABLE STRAWS: Our silicone straws use FDA inspected top grade, non-plastic non-rubber, food grade, pinch-test passing silicone. Don't buy cheap non-inspected silicone (5 Count). Our straws are bendy, flexible and collapsible, making them portable in your purse or bag. Reuse each silicone straw for over a year, and much much longer if you take care of them! SIZED LIKE A REGULAR STRAW : Standard Size (8.25" Long) & Normal Width (Diameter: 5.5mm inner, 7.5mm outer). Skinny compared to smoothie straws. Great for use with 16 & 20 oz Yeti Tumblers, Nalgene Bottles, Starbucks Glasses, Thermos, Mason Jars, kids cups & bottles to water, drink juice, cold brew coffee, ice-tea, festive cocktails. Straw is collapsible and portable for travel, storage in pant pocket, purse, gym bag, sealable water bottle, lunch box. straw carrying case. DISHWASHER SAFE + STRAW SQUEEGEE: Dirty Straws = Moldy Straws! Use our straw squeegee straw cleaning tool to easily clean all the bacteria causing liquids and solids out of your reuseable silcone straws - it's so easy and so fun! For sterilization, our straws are dishwasher safe (rated -40 to 500 degrees). SAFE: Our reusable straws are SAFE for kids and toddlers due to their non teeth chipping silicone construction. Soft to bite down on, yet durable enough to resist tears. BPA Free, BPS Free, Phthalate Free, PVC Free, Non Toxic, Non Leaching, Tasteless Non Metallic Taste. Safe for your Kids or Toddler. Resistant to heat conduction, thereby not becoming overly hot when drinking hot beverages and not becoming freezing cold when drinking smoothies (unlike stainless steel metal straws). MONEY BACK GUARANTEE: Don't love your new silicone straws? We'll give you your money back.