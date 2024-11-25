e.l.f. Cosmetics

Sleigh The Holidays 24-day Advent Calendar

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At e.l.f. Cosmetics

Style No. 60652468; Color Code: 001 Since the days of ancient Egypt, craftsmen have been using inlaid bone to decorate furniture surfaces, and for good reason: it embodies a natural sheen that adds instant luxury to any space. Handcrafted using the same centuries-old technique, this nightstand features an intricately patterned resin and bone inlay design perched upon a brass-finished base. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. For more information on the materials and techniques of this piece, click here. Because this furniture is crafted by hand, no two pieces are exactly alike. Please expect unique variations in color, natural texture, and pattern (including woodgrain) from the imagery shown. Handcrafted tropical hardwood nightstand featuring bone and resin inlay and brushed brass legs Bone inlay and brass hardware Three drawers open on wooden glides Sealed with clear lacquer for protection Wipe clean with soft cloth. Avoid using chemical cleaners This piece is intended for indoor use No assembly required Imported Dimensions Overall: 26.25"H, 20.25"W, 15.5"D Interior Drawer Dimensions: 4.5"H, 16.25"W, 12.75"D Leg Height: 4.25" Under Clearance: 4.25" 57 lbs.