Add fun flair to your sunny-day look with this Sleeveless V-Neck Knit Dress from Universal Thread™. Featuring a solid yellow color, this dress is made from a rayon-blend fabric that drapes beautifully. The V-neckline, fitted bodice and adjustable shoulder straps help you flaunt your look in comfortable style, and soft shirring at the waist makes for a flattering fit you'll love. The skirt has a subtly flared cut that hits slightly above the knee, offering a breezy aesthetic that's easy to dress up or down. Throw it on with your favorite gladiator sandals and hoops for a day with the girls, or layer with a fitted jacket, high heels and a glitzy clutch for a night out.