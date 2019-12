Genuine People

Sleeveless V-neck Dress

$140.00

Buy Now Review It

At Genuine People

RLL Studio sleeveless v-neck dress with ties at waist for cinching and side pockets. Size & Fit View product measurements Size Length Bust Waist XXS 50.2"/127.6cm 33.3"/84.5cm 33.1"/84cm XS 50.7"/128.8cm 34.8"/88.5cm 34.6"/88cm S 51.2"/130cm 36.4"/92.5cm 36.2"/92cm M 51.7"/131.2cm 38.0"/96.5cm 37.8"/96cm Loose fit Model is wearing size medium and is 5'7" Content & Care 100% Polyester Hand wash cold Imported