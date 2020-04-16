Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Universal Thread
Sleeveless Tiered Ruffle Dress
$34.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Need a few alternatives?
Mara Hoffman
Nami Balloon Sleeve Linen Maxi Dress
$395.00
$237.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Gabrielle Midi Wrap Dress
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Ganni
Silk Linen Maxi Dress
C$675.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Ganni
Heavy Satin Slip Dress
C$375.00
from
Ganni
BUY
More from Universal Thread
Universal Thread
Long Sleeve Chore Jacket
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Universal Thread
Adan Microsuede Lace Up Bootie
$37.99
$26.59
from
Target
BUY
Universal Thread
Faux Leather Printed Mules
$24.99
from
Target
BUY
Universal Thread
Women's High-rise Pull On Jeggings
$24.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$120.00
$60.00
from
LACAUSA
BUY
Mara Hoffman
Nami Balloon Sleeve Linen Maxi Dress
$395.00
$237.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Dress
£39.99
£29.99
from
Zara
BUY
Marni
Short Sleeve Dress
$1090.00
from
Marni
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted