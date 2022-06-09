Tabitha Brown for Target

Sleeveless Tie-front Midi Dress

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 55% Linen, 45% Rayon Garment Length: Midi Garment Style: Sleeveless, Front Tie Neckline: V Neck Total Garment Length: 46 Inches Garment Details: Side Pocket Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: June 11, 2022 TCIN: 84729074 UPC: 195995740403 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-5314 Origin: Imported Description This Sleeveless Tie-Front Midi Dress from Tabitha Brown for Target is a stylish must-have for summer occasions. This long, sleeveless dress features a V-neck silhouette with front tie, and has a bright pink and red colorblock design. A lightweight fabric blend keeps you comfy, and there are side pockets for stashing your keys or phone. Tabitha Brown brightens days like no one else. Now the actress, vegan, and social media phenomenon is partnering with Target to bring the world more vibrance, candor, and joy. Bursting with radiant hues and retro details, her limited-time collection of swimwear, apparel, and accessories is designed to carry all beautiful bodies through summer. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.