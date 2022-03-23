A New Day

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 100% Cotton Material Lining: 100% Cotton Garment Length: At Knee Garment Style: Sleeveless, Pullover Neckline: Square Total Garment Length: 36 Inches Pockets: Side Inner Pocket Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 84102649 UPC: 195995296191 Item Number (DPCI): 018-09-6665 Origin: Imported Description Add a flattering piece to your everyday wardrobe with this Sleeveless Sundress from A New Day™. This casual-fit sundress is finished with a flattering square-neckline and a pleated waist that creates pretty movement as you walk through your day. Plus, side inner pockets give you a place to stash small items. Cut from a 100% cotton fabric with soft lining for a comfortable fit — simply pair it with your favorite closed-toe heels and carry a clutch in hand to complete your look for a fun outing. A New Day™: Style that goes wherever you do. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.