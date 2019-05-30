Effortlessly create warm-weather looks you love to flaunt with the help of this Sleeveless Square-Neck Striped Maxi Dress from Universal Thread™. Made from 100% rayon for an ultra-soft feel and lightweight fit, this maxi dress features a tiered hem for dimension and pretty movement as you breeze through your day. A matching tie-belt accent at the waist creates a flattering silhouette, while the shirred bust with subtle ruffle trim at the top adds feminine flair. With thick over-the-shoulder straps for an easy fit, this square-neck maxi dress can be paired with sandals and a floppy hat or heels and a denim jacket for a more dressy twist.