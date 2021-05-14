Christopher John Rogers x Target

Sleeveless Ruffle Two-tone Tiered Dress

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'10" Colorblock maxi dress in two shades of orange creates a bold modern look Polished poplin construction with a tiered body lends a structured silhouette High ruffled neckline adds to the eye-catching design Keyhole back with button closure for a polished finish Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Cotton Garment Length: Maxi Fit: Relaxed Fit Garment Style: Sleeveless, Back Collar Button Neckline: High Neck Total Garment Length: 52 Inches Pockets: Side Pockets Garment sleeve style: Sleeveless Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899195 UPC: 191904262141 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-1814 Origin: Imported Description Boldly styled in a two-tone color palette and voluminous silhouette, the Sleeveless Ruffle Two-Tone Tiered Dress from Christopher John Rogers for Target is the perfect statement-making choice for spring and summer outings. Polished poplin lends a crisp feel to this sleeveless maxi dress while also allowing the tiered body to show off its structured shape. A high neckline with ruffle detailing set in an upward fashion dials up the drama on the chic style, and the colorblock design in two shades of orange rounds out the look with bold, modern flair. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.