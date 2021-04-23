Prettygarden

Sleeveless Ruffle Gingham Sundress With Pockets

$20.99

Buy Now Review It

Pull On closure Hand Wash Only *Design:This Ruffle Summer Dress Is Made Of 65%COTTON+35%POLYESTER.Lightweight And Comfy To Dress In Summer. Sleeveless Short Dress,Plaid Print Dress,Round Neck,Pleated,Two Side Pockets,Lined,Button Closure,Loose Fit,Above The Knee,Flared Dress,Flowy Swing Dress,T Shirt Shift Dress,Ruffle Mini Dress,Casual Summer Beach Dress,Women Babydoll Dress. *Shape:This Sweet Babydoll Dress with A Line Shape, And The Loose Fitting Design Ensures a Comfortable Wearing Experience.The Simply Design Make It Doesn't Pick A Figure. You Can Control It No Matter What Your Figure Is. *Highlights:This Flowy Flared Mini Dress With Cute Plaid Print,Flounces On The Hem And Two Handy Side Pockets,Which Are Perfect Match For This Dress.In Addition, The Button At The Back Also Make It Easy To Put On Or Take Off. Simply Outfit In Summer! Classic Collar With Round Neck,And The Length Above The Knee Makes The Sundress Less Dull And Monotonous. Sleeveless design Is Also More Suitable For Summer, Cooler And Practical. *Occasion:This Plain Print Summer Dress Is Suitable For Beach,Party,Vacation,Picnic,Dating,Wedding,School And So On.Suitable Crowd:Teenage/Pregnant Woman/Ladies. *Color Options:No.1 Black Ruffle Short Summer Dress, No.2 Yellow Mini Dresses For Women Summer, No.3 Red T Shirt Swing Dress For Women, No.4 Blue Sleeveless Party Dress With Pockets