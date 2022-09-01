United States
Melrose and Market
Sleeveless Racerback Maxi Dress
$19.97$8.98
At Nordstrom Rack
Details & Care A sporty racerback completes the modern aesthetic of this casual sleeveless maxi dress that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. 56" length (size S) Scoop neck Sleevelesss Slips on over head 60% cotton, 40% polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Model Stats: 5'10" height; 34" bust; 27" waist; 35" hips. Model is wearing size S. Item #6727019