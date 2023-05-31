COS

Sleeveless Pleated Wide-leg Jumpsuit

At COS

Jumpsuits are an effortless wardrobe addition – they're easy to style and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Crafted from recycled fabric with a touch of stretch, this modern one is pleated all over and has a slightly fitted body and wide legs that hit at the ankle. - Round neck - Sleeveless - A better alternative to conventional polyester, recycled polyester is made from pre‐ and post‐consumer waste 93% Recycled polyester, 7% Elastane / Machine wash Inside leg length of size S is 27.20"