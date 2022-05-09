Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Pull & Bear
Sleeveless Knitted Vest With Floral Detail In Ecru
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
The soft stuff Crew neck Sleeveless style Ribbed trims Regular fit
Need a few alternatives?
Y.A.S
Tailored Waistcoat Co-ord In Sand
BUY
£48.00
ASOS
The Frankie Shop
Gelso Tailored Waistcoat
BUY
£195.00
Matches Fashion
Soft Rebels
Gemma Cardigan Vest
BUY
£31.00
£34.99
Zalando
Urban Outfitters Archive
Stone Button-up Waistcoat
BUY
£38.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Cut-out Satin Skirt
BUY
£25.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Knee High Heeled Boots
BUY
£59.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
Short Strappy Dress With Cut-out Detail
BUY
£19.99
Pull & Bear
Pull & Bear
High Waist Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
£27.99
Pull & Bear
More from Tops
Madewell
Banded Muscle Tee
BUY
$27.60
$48.00
Madewell
Madewell
Ribbed Button-front Crop Tank
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Madewell
Madewell
Lightestspun Cover-up Camp Shirt In Palm Leaves
BUY
$63.60
$79.50
Madewell
Madewell
Mwl Hikerscape Crop Tee
BUY
$33.60
$42.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted