J.Crew

Sleeveless Faux-wrap Dress In Gingham Cotton Poplin

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

We love gingham season (aka spring), so we crafted this super flattering dress silhouette—featuring a faux-wrap top and bow belt—in an oversized gingham print with a party-perfect ruffled hem. It's fully lined too, so the only thing you'll have to worry about is what kind of dip to bring.