Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Anthropologie
Sleeveless Draped-back Asymmetrical Slip Midi Dress
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Sunday In Brooklyn
Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
Everlane
The Long-sleeve Utility Mini Dress
BUY
$74.00
$148.00
Everlane
Free People
Melted Hearts Mini Dress
BUY
$108.00
Free People
Abercrombie and Fitch
Tie-front Mini Dress
BUY
$64.00
$80.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gauzy Cover-up Mini Dress
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Pollie Short-sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Marais Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress
BUY
$178.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Sleeveless Draped-back Asymmetrical Slip Midi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Sunday In Brooklyn
Sleeveless Knit Midi Dress
BUY
$118.00
Anthropologie
Everlane
The Long-sleeve Utility Mini Dress
BUY
$74.00
$148.00
Everlane
Free People
Melted Hearts Mini Dress
BUY
$108.00
Free People
Abercrombie and Fitch
Tie-front Mini Dress
BUY
$64.00
$80.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted