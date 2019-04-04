Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

This white Preen by Thornton Bregazzi sleeveless cross body dress is an elegant minimalist piece from the design duo's contemporary dance-inspired SS '16 ready-to-wear collection. Meticulously constructed in the UK, this elegant dress boasts a striking halter neck complete with cross over front panels, an exposed back zip closure, side pockets and a full skirt complete with two box pleats on both the front and back. A timeless investment, we recommend pairing yours with ankle strap sandals and a fedora hat for a striking warm weather look. Designer Style ID: 330 Colour: WHITE