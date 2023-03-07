Old Navy

Sleeveless Crochet Midi Swim Cover-up Dress

$54.99

Buy Now Review It

At Old Navy

V-neck. Sleeveless arm openings. Side splits at midi-length hem. 100% cotton-crochet. Show off your swimwear in this easy, breezy & beach-perfect swim cover-up dress. Switch the swimwear for a slip dress to make this dinner-ready.🌴 #559541 Show More 100% cotton Machine wash cold, gentle cycle, lay flat to dry. Imported. Straight from top to bottom for an easy, relaxed fit. Women's midi dress hits mid-calf. Regular midi dress measures approx. 46”-48” long (size M) & approx. 48”-50” long (size 2X) from shoulder to hem. Petite midi dress measures approx. 43”-45” long (size M) & approx. 45”-47” long (size XXL) from shoulder to hem. Tall midi dress measures approx. 50 ½”-52 ½” long (size M) & approx. 52 ½”-54 ½” long (size XXL) from shoulder to hem. Models are approximately 5'9" and are wearing sizes S (numeric size 4), L (numeric size 12), and XL (numeric size 18). Show More