H&M

Sleeveless Cotton Shirt

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Conscious New Arrival Sleeveless, relaxed-fit shirt in woven organic cotton fabric. Resort collar, buttons at front, and yoke at back with box pleat. Defined shoulders, chest pockets with flap, and straight-cut hem with rounded corners and slits at sides. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size S Composition Cotton 100% More sustainable materials Organic cotton 100% Art. No. 0970844001