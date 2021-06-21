Universal Thread

Sleeveless Button-front Tiered Dress

$29.99 $23.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Take on warmer days in easy, breezy style with this Sleeveless Button-Front Tiered Dress from Universal Thread™. Crafted from lightweight fabric for all-day comfort, this sleeveless midi dress features tiered detailing with a button-down front that gives you a breezy look and feel. The V-neckline creates a flirty, feminine vibe, while side pockets bring added bits of functional style to your everyday look. Complete your look with a pair of wedges and colorful earrings.