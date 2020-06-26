AcousticSheep

Sleepphones Classic

The Best Headphones for Sleeping, Relaxation, Meditation, Travel, Tinnitus, And More. SleepPhones are the first and most comfortable headphones for sleeping that have helped more than one million people sleep better. Engineered & Designed for Comfort. The high-quality, ultra-thin flat headphone speakers are comfortable enough to wear while lying down or sleeping on your side. SleepPhones Classic come with a sturdy 48-inch braided cord and a 3.5mm headphone plug. Some devices will need an adapter to be compatible. Natural Sleep Aid Created By A Doctor. A family physician created SleepPhones to help patients fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer without resorting to drugs. Soft, Machine Washable Fabric. The headband is breathable, hypoallergenic, and luxurious. It doubles as an eye mask and is machine washable thanks to removable speakers. Choose Your Size, Fabric, And Color. SleepPhones come in S, M, L. Size Medium, M, is the most common size that fits most people. SleepPhones are available in two types of fabric: warm, soft FLEECE fabric and lightweight, moisture wicking BREEZE fabric.