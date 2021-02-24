Pawnova

Sleeper Leather Loveseat

$311.27

Comfortable sitting experience：Soft tufted back and straight arms can provide you with an excellent usage experience.Adequate filling can make you feel comfortable and relaxed when you sit on it in a long time. High quality：High quality materials like fabric,wood and padding provide the sofa with a good base, the excellent manufacture technology make the sofa possess a strong frame for long time use. Modern design: The loveseat adopt the combination of modern craft and aesthetics,tufted back and straight arms can meet people's need for decorating modern living room. Widely used: The sofa is not only suitbale for living room but also can perfect integration into the other environments such as guest room due to its mid century style. Easy to move: Although the sofa is 55" wide, but its weight is only 61 lbs, you can move it easily and put it in a suitable place wherever you want. Pawnova mid century loveseat sofa is a good choice for your living room and other environments Feature: Modern design make the sofa can easily integrate into many environments such as study room that you can sit on it to read a book The loveseat is made of high quality materials that build a strong frame with a lower weight than other sofas Adequate padding for the loveseat can offer a soft and comfort usage experience to you It can be easily moved to a suitable place wherever you want due to its only 61 lbs weight It’s tufted back with enough padding can provide you back with a comfortable support Straight armrests can offer a comfortable place for you to put your arms Enough width (55”) can easily accommodate two people The sofa is easy to assemble by yourself Specifications: Color: Black Weight: 61 lbs Size：55”x 31”x 17” Warranty: We will provide you with half a year after sale service and friendly customer service Package includes: A mid century loveseat sofa A manual of installation instructions Notice: Here may be a little differences between the product and pictures online in terms of color since the lighting during photos shooting