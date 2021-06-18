Sakara

Sleep Superherb Tea

$20.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

100% caffeine- and stimulant-free; Made with organic ingredients Herbal blend with Catnip, Valerian, Kava Kava and Passionflower Provides a gentle calming effect to help you fall asleep faster and maximize the restorative deep sleep cycle Chamomile and lavender give this tea a delicate floral flavor Contains 20 tea bags The stage of your nightly sleep cycle called deep sleep is crucial for physical and mental renewal. It rejuvenates and restores both body and brain, giving you a clean slate for an inspired, energized, productive day ahead. It’s also when the pituitary gland releases human growth hormone, which studies show may slow the aging process. The ingredients in this soothing herbal tea blend, like catnip, valerian and kava kava, were chosen for their calming effects on the nervous system and ability to reduce anxiety, quiet the mind and prepare the body for essential deep sleep.