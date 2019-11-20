Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Knix
Sleep Set
C$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Knix
Sleep soundly in this matching shirt and sleep short set with light pink details. Made from a luxuriously soft (and sustainable) modal fabric that will make it even harder to get out of bed in the morning.
Need a few alternatives?
ALEXACHUNG
Doris Boxer Pyjama Set
C$265.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
ALEXACHUNG
Farrah Playsuit
C$317.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
Madewell
Knit Bedtime Pajama Top In Dot
$49.50
$34.99
from
Madewell
BUY
Gap
Stripe Ribbed Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
More from Knix
Knix
Sleep Set
C$79.00
from
Knix
BUY
Knix
Leakproof Bikini
$23.00
from
Knix
BUY
Knix
Thigh Saver Short
C$39.00
from
Knix
BUY
Knix
Padded V-neck Bra, Sizes 32a - 42g
$55.00
from
Knix
BUY
More from Sleepwear
the comfy
The Original Oversized Sherpa Blanket Sweatshirt
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Parachute
Gauze Sleep Shirt
$99.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Madewell
Waffle Knit Pajama Pants In Stripe
$49.50
$37.12
from
Madewell
BUY
ALEXACHUNG
Doris Boxer Pyjama Set
C$265.00
from
ALEXACHUNG
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted