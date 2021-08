Skims

Sleep Robe

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Skims

front wrap robe with adjustable self-belt, tonal piping, thread loop at side seam, inseam pocket at side seam Kellee is A Size 14 And 5’ 9”, wearing a SKIMS 2X 95% rayon/ 5% spandex machine wash cold with like colors, use only non-chlorine bleach when needed, low iron as needed, do not dry clean. imported