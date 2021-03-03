Barefoot Scientist

7.1 oz / 1 Pair of Socks DREAMY FEET ARE JUST A FEW SLEEPS AWAY. what is it? Sleep On It™ are therapeutic socks infused with a soft, scientifically formulated moisturizing gel that boosts skin’s nightly regenerative processes. what does it do? Releases an antioxidant-rich blend of shea butter, argan oil, rose oil, jojoba oil and vitamin E over the entire foot, so you wake up to feet that feel smoother, more supple and well-rested. why is it the best? Extended moisture-release technology nourishes skin to provide deep hydration during the skin’s nightly regeneration cycle, allowing you to recover and rebuild from everyday wear and tear (at the perfect time). why will you love it? It's the best thing to happen to sleep since you dreamed you won the lottery. Hypoallergenic. Dermatologist Tested. Vegan. Cruelty Free. Free of Phthalates & Parabens. Reusable.