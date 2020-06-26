Hearprotek

【Comfy & ErgoFit】Double-layer tip ergonomic design moulds to the ear cavity to maximize comfort and helps provide a secure fit to block the noise reduction effectively, which is specially designed for side sleepers so that you can enjoy a peaceful night's rest without pressure pain. 【Ultra Soft & Lightweight】Made with soft silicone instead of plastic, making them super-comfy to wear as they don’t dig into your ear canal. Super lightweight, only weighs 10.5g(0.37oz/pair), which are incredibly light and non-obstructive so that you hardly feel them when wearing for sleeping. 【Durable & Long Lasting】 The earbuds are built in bulletproof tough wire which is really sturdy and durable, you don’t need to worry that the earbuds will be broken although you toss and turn on the bed all over the night. The 125CM extra long thin wire won’t restrict your movement as well. 【Full In-line Control & Wide Compatibility】Features a 3-button in-line remote, which lets you answer phone calls and play/pause/skip your music at your fingertips. With 3.5mm jack plug, fits any standard audio device, you can easily fall asleep to your favorite music, audiobooks, podcasts and soothing sounds. 【Convenient & Portable】Hearprotek sleeping earphones are perfect for those that struggle with insomnia, sleep on their side, sleep with a snorer, or those that struggle to sleep on an airplane or hotel. Included a sturdy zippered case with carabiner, you can keep the earbuds safe in it on-the-go for your perfect travel companion. Most people have a hard time sleeping in noisy environments. Headphones are a popular remedy because many of today’s models are designed to block disruptive outside noises. Listening to calm music, white noise, and other soothing sounds can also lower one’s heart rate and help them relax before falling asleep. Hearprotek sleeping earbuds are very soft and comfortable so you can wear them to bed. They feature a unique two-layer design, which provides an extra layer outside of the earbud to increase the snugness of the fit, w