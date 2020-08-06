Casper Sleep

Sleep Down Pillow, Standard

$125.00 $88.70

Outer fabric is 100% Cotton, Inner fabric panels are 100% polyester, Fill inside is white duck down and feather Combining breathability with support, our 100% down pillow is filled with high-quality, ethically sourced down for natural, luxurious comfort The 2” gusset along the side provide better neck support and aid in spine alignment Machine Washable for easy care. When it’s time for a fresh start, just toss it in the washer and dryer, then give it a fluff Fluffy yet supportive, our 100% Down Pillow is filled with ethically sourced down for natural, luxurious comfort. Unique 5-chamber design combines airy comfort with responsive support. The outer chambers offer light, airy comfort, while the inner chambers provide healthy support for your neck. Together, they create a luxurious feel that adapts to any sleep position. Ethically sourced down offers all-natural comfort. Compared to most synthetic materials, down is more breathable and less prone to clumping, helping you sleep comfortably for longer. Plus, all our down is certified by the Responsible Down Standard (RDS), meaning it comes from birds who have been treated with care. It’s machine washable for easy care. When it’s time for a fresh start, just toss it in the washer and dryer, then give it a fluff. Construction and materials- 100% cotton outer shell, 100% polyester inner panels, 80% white duck down, 20% feather outer chamber, 60% white duck down, 40% feather inner chambers.