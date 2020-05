J.R. Watkins

Sleep Aromatherapy In-shower Mist

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Transform your shower into a steam spa experience. SLEEP Aromatherapy In-Shower Mist is a naturally derived, in-shower spa mist infused with a powerful blend of natural extracts to calm the mind, relax the body, and encourage a restful night's sleep. Crafted to transform your shower into a spa-like sanctuary.