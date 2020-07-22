Wayfair Sleep

Sleep 8″ Medium Memory Foam Mattress

$399.99 $195.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This mattress provides greater comfort than the traditional spring mattress. The patented “pressure-relief system” consists of multiple layers of foam that were developed to increase circulation and reduce pressure points for a more restful sleep. Its cover is made from 100% polyester and showcases a white hue that won't peek through lightly colored sheets.