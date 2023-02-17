Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sleek Seamless Fabric Ruched Mockneck Top
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie & Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
TNA
Ribbed Racer Tank
BUY
$25.00
Aritzia
Skims
Rib Stretch Cotton Long Tank
BUY
$52.00
$70.00
Skims
Lululemon
High-neck Running And Training Tank Top
BUY
$19.00
$44.00
Lululemon
Skims
Rib Stretch Cotton Long Tank
BUY
$34.00
Nordstrom
More from Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
BUY
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Ruched Wrap Bodysuit
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Motiontek Cargo Jogger
BUY
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Sculptlux Mini Dress
BUY
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
More from Tops
Free People
Staycation Cashmere Pullover
BUY
$96.00
$128.00
Free People
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sleek Seamless Fabric Ruched Mockneck Top
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Scoopneck Cami
BUY
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted