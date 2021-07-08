Sleek Makeup

$22.00

This palette contains two highlighting and four contouring ultra-blendable shades that work together to help you achieve a perfectly contoured complexion. Sculpt and define with our cream contour kit. Includes six buildable shades that work together to enhance and highlight your features. Use the darker shades to add definition and the lighter shades to brighten – or mix shades together for a custom finish. The velvety smooth, buildable cream formulas blend seamlessly onto the skin for a flawless, fade-proof finish. Expertly developed combination of shades that work with your skin tone to create natural shadows and highlights.