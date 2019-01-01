Perfect for the hostess with mostess (or the person who knows just what to gift them), our slate cheese boards from Brooklyn Slate Co. are a distinctive surface for serving cheeses, charcuterie, hors d’oeuvres and more. Made using materials sourced from the company’s family slate quarry in upstate New York, each rustic yet sophisticated board features a natural edge and includes a burlap bag and anti-slip padded feet. And so you can add your own personal touch, they also include soapstone chalk for writing the names of all your fancy French-imported cheeses—or a simple message to your guests.