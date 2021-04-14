Mamonde

Lip Sleeping Mask Overnight Balm

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

Wake up to smooth, pillowy-soft, kissable lips. Mamonde overnight lip sleeping mask treatment is powered by nourishing murumuru butter to gently smooth, moisturize and replenish dry lips while restoring their natural plumpness. Exfoliates, soothes and moisturizes. Antioxidant-rich plum blossom extract and murumuru butter create a rich, satin finish that locks in moisture. How To Use: Apply daily as needed. For enhanced overnight care, apply a more generous amount before bed. At the Mamonde Garden, we study the wisdom of nature in flowers and carefully extract active ingredients to flourish the beauty within you. Here in our garden just outside Seoul, we cultivate and study the flowers and botanicals at the heart of Mamonde’s skin loving skin care. From bud to blossom, Mamonde specialists reveal what makes flowers nature’s most beautiful force. Their delicate petals and intoxicating aromas, the infinite variety of colors, and all other things we see and feel in growing flowers, energize us on our journey to enhance every woman’s beauty. Guided by sunlight, water, wind and soil, we nurture dozens of floral species, including Camellia, Hibiscus, Honeysuckle and Roses as they open and close in harmony with the rhythms of nature. We love flowers, we love what we do – and we hope you do, too. Brand Story Mamonde believes in the power of flowers. We study, nurture dozens of floral species to carefully extract active ingredients for our skincare. We love what we do and it energizes us on our journey to enhance every woman's beauty.