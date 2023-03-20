Saint Laurent

about the brand After rising to the helm of Dior at just 21 years old, Yves Saint Laurent set out to launch his eponymous label in 1961. Five years later, the Parisian couture house would make major waves with a first-of-its-kind capsule of luxury ready-to-wear--dubbed Saint Laurent Rive Gauche--which saw the debut of iconic styles like the Le Smoking tuxedo. That revolutionary spirit which blurred the lines between masculine and feminine, sharp tailoring and sensuality, would carry through the collections that followed and cement Yves Saint Laurent's status as one of the twentieth century's most celebrated designers. Since taking the reins as creative director in 2016, Anthony Vaccarello has lent his signature edge to Saint Laurent's legacy by reintroducing cult styles like the Lou handbag and Tribute sandals.